HC refuses to hear plea against AIADMK’s July 11 GC meeting

CHENNAI: On Thursday, the Madras High Court categorically refused to entertain a request to halt the AIADMK’s general council meeting scheduled for July 11 and agreed merely to hear a contempt petition against the AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami and his faction on July 4.

The contempt plea was filed for passing a resolution to appoint Tamil Magan Hussain for the position of presidium chairman. The contempt petitioner claimed that the decision was beyond the 23 pre-approved draft resolutions.

A division bench of Justice M Duraiswamy and Justice Sunder Mohan held this on hearing a contempt petition filed by M Shanmugam, a general council member of AIADMK from Tirupur.

The petitioner prayed for action against Edappadi Palaniswami for declaring Tamil Magan Hussian as the temporary presidium chairman. He also wanted action against former ministers Dindigul Srinivasan, and D Jayakumar for seconding the resolution brought by EPS.

“When we challenged a single judge’s order allowing the AIADMK general council to pass any resolution, this court passed a direction to the AIADMK leadership that only 23 pre-approved 23 resolutions should be passed in the June 23 GC meeting. Unexpectedly, they had brought a special resolution to elevate Tamil Magan Hussain to the post of presidium chairman which is contemptuous and against the court directions,” Shanmugam submitted through his counsel.

He further informed the court that while the election of Tamil Magan Hussain itself is a violation of court order, he could not announce conducting another general council meeting on July 11.

“As the proceedings are going against the HC’s directions, the court should also restrain the AIADMK from conducting another GC meet on July 11,” the petitioner pleaded.

On recording these submissions, the bench observed that they could not intervene in the July 11 GC meet issue but agreed to hear only the contempt case on July 4.