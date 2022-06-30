Four more Sri Lankan refugees arrive at Arichal Munai seeking asylum

MADURAI: Four more Sri Lankans landed at the fourth sandbar near Arichal Munai in Ramanathapuram district, as economic refugees late on Wednesday. The refugees have been identified as F Dominic (42) of Rajendrakulam, Vavuniya, Sri Lanka his wife Sudharshini (24), their son Anojan Fernando (6) and their relative M Mahendran (50) of Kilinochchi district, sources said. After inquiring them, Inspector of Police S Kanagaraj, Coastal Security Group, Rameswaram, on Thursday said they sailed off at around 8 pm on Wednesday and reached near Arichal Munai around 10 30 pm the same night. They sold off their properties in Sri Lanka and paid Rs 3 lakh to the boat owner, who helped them reach Arichal Munai. After a thorough probe, they were taken to the Mandapam rehabilitation camp, the Inspector said. They are in possession of Sri Lankan identity cards and passports. Since March this year, 96 persons have turned up as economic refugees and are being accommodated in the rehabilitation camp, sources said.