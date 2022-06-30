Four kill self in Tiruchy for various reasons

TIRUCHY: According to sources, G Pradeep (23) from Somarasampettai underwent surgery for appendicitis five years back. However, the pain did not subsidise. On Tuesday, the pain increased and Pradeep unable to bear it consumed pesticide and fell unconscious. He was rushed to Tiruchy GH but succumbed despite treatment on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, S Sudharsan (27), a resident from Lalgudi working in Tirupur who lost his job during COVID lockdown returned to Tiruchy and did not go for any work. On Tuesday, his wife Radha had reportedly scolded him. In frustration Sudharsan consumed pesticide and died at a private hospital.

Similarly, Vijay (26) from Lalgudi, a driver working in Madurai, was having a frequent quarrel with his wife Rajeswari. On Tuesday, he quarrelled with wife and left for Tiruchy. However, in Tiruchy, Vijay consumed pesticide and died on the way to hospital.

A habital drinker, Sundaram (31) from Thuraiyur had acute stomach pain.

On Tuesday, unable to bear it he consumed pesticide. He was rushed to Thuraiyur GH but died despite treatment.

Police have registered cases in all four incidents.