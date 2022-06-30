File counter on plea alleging illegal fund collection: HC to DGP

CHENNAI: The first bench of Madras High Court had directed the Director-General of Police to file a counter affidavit by July 20 on a plea by two litigants who alleged that a few people are misleading Muslim youths to indulge in illegal activities and collecting funds across the world under the guise of releasing Muslim youths from the prison.

While heading the bench along with Justice N Mala, Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari passed the direction on hearing the plea by M Jahufar Sathik, a resident of Mannurpet and one of his associates.

The petitioner prayed for a direction to take action against people who are misleading Muslim youths by convincing them to take part in the unlawful activities and also to restrain them from collecting money from other countries under the guise of releasing the Muslim youths who are under incarceration.

On recording the submissions, Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari observed that the allegations raised by the litigants are serious in nature and the DGP shall file a detailed counter affidavit on this complaint on July 20.

The petitioner further said that he along with 45 other people had joined a religious forum in 2013. However, he came to know that it was fully about the jihad and against the Hindu leaders who were critical about the people having their faith in Islam.

Sathik also informed the court that he also fell prey to the ploy and was involved in a murder case. He and others were arrested by the police. “I came to know that the people who called us for the forum had used our handcuffed photos for collecting money from foreign countries under the guise of releasing them, ” he added.

However, the petitioner and others had later turned approvers and filed a complaint with the state police in this regard.