Edu department to reconstitute SMC in TN schools

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has planned to reconstitute the School Management Committee (SMC) in high and higher secondary schools across the State on July 9.

The circular owing to this was released by the education department on Wednesday, which ordered schools to hold a presentation on SMC on July 4 with the presence of school principals, department officials and parents.

The circular recommended a slew of steps for reconstituting SMC such as school management team informing parents of government high and higher secondary school students about reconstituting SMC, its functions, responsibilities and duties of the members.

Further the circular urged the officials to display the invitation of the reconstitution meeting on July 9th at respective district municipal offices, community halls, electricity board offices and so on.

The circular added the respective school principals to register the number of parents participating in the SMC meeting at all high and secondary schools on the EMIS website.

Furthermore, the principals of all government high and higher secondary schools are advised to upload the details of the new members in the EMIS by July 18. Funds have been released to carry out expenditure incurred on reconstituting SMC to respective schools, added the circular.