On February 19, six persons including A Gunasekaran of Sanarpatti, P Alagu and M Amsupandi were arrested by Natham police after being accused of peddling ganja.
Dindigul police freeze illegally acquired assets of three ganja peddlers
MADURAI: The Dindigul police froze illegally acquired assets belonging to ganja peddlers and their kin. Based on complaints, six special teams were formed to curb ganja peddling. On February 19, six persons including A Gunasekaran of Sanarpatti, P Alagu and M Amsupandi were arrested by Natham police after being accused of peddling ganja. Police seized 140 kg of ganja from them. Moreover, the accused were detained under Goondas Act. In a step forward, the Dindigul police have frozen illegally acquired immovable properties worth Rs 15.20 lakh of the accused. The three were said to have illegally acquired such properties with the aid of their kin, a statement said.

