Devise plan to eradicate invasive species of trees: HC

CHENNAI: A special division bench of Madras High Court on Thursday directed the state forest department to file a detailed counter explaining its plan and duration to remove the exotic species of trees and plantations from the forests and hills in the Western Ghats.

The forest bench comprising Justice N Sathish Kumar and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the direction on hearing a batch of writ petitions seeking directions to the complete eradication of the exotic species of plants.

The state informed that about 1500 acres having the invasive species of trees have been identified in Sathyamangalam and Mudumalai regions and the same will be removed soon.

“The state has allotted Rs.536 lakhs for the removal of invasive species of plants and trees in the forests of Mudumalai, Sathyamangalam, Dindigul, and Dharmapuri. The state is aware that the invasive species are causing destruction to the native species of plants and trees. The government is in consultation to use the MGNREGA funds to remove the invasive plants, ” the bench added.

However, the bench expressed its displeasure against the department asking why the government is saying that it is still consulting to use the MGNREGA funds even as the court passed orders to use MGNREGA funds for removing the invasive species.

“The government’s move to remove the invasive species of plants and trees are only on the papers and nothing in action, ” the bench observed.

The judges further observed that if the forest department generates revenue like Tasmac, the government would have given more attention to the forest department.

The bench asked the forest department to file a detailed action plan to remove the invasive species of plants.

The matter has been adjourned to July 25.