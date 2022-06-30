CPM opposes temporary teachers appointment in TN

CHENNAI: Communist Party of India (Marxist) has opposed the government's decision to appoint temporary teachers for government schools and urged to appoint teachers on a permanent basis.

In his statement, party state secretary K Balakrishnan pointed out that as many as 13,331 teacher postings are vacant in government schools. "Orders have been given to appoint temporary teachers through parents teachers associations and school management committees. The government has been shunning away from appointing permanent teachers despite thousands of teachers retiring every year. During the 10 years of AIADMK rule, only a few appointments were made," he said.

He added that due to Covid, several students from private schools are studying in government schools. So, the government should appoint additional teachers and improve facilities.

"The government should withdraw the order and vacant posts should be filled through the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), " Balakrishnan urged.