CM Stalin wants Centre to stop K’taka’s dam plan

VELLORE: The Centre should not permit the Karnataka government to build a dam at Mekedatu across the Cauvery based on the Supreme Court verdict of February 16, 2018. It proscribed any state from undertaking such a venture, Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Wednesday.

Laying the foundation stone for new schemes and declaring open completed schemes in addition to distributing government largesse amounting to Rs 423 crore to more than 30,000 beneficiaries at the Vellore Fort Maidan, the Chief Minister said his government would always fight for the rights of the state.

Averring that Karnataka pressurised the Centre on the Mekedatu issue and issued statements, he said recently a team lead by Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan appraised the Jal Shakthi Minister of the various problems connected to the Mekedatu issue and returned with an assurance that for the time being such action would not be taken.

Referring to the success of the Dravidian model of development, he said the model meant progress for all sections of people and for all departments he said such success resulted in TN’s share of GDP being 9.2 per cent, 33 per cent in leather export, 19.4 per cent in handloom export and 38.5 per cent in export of cars. But, in return the devolution of funds from the Centre to the state was only 1.25 per cent.

Stating that demand for additional funds for the state should not be construed as opposition to the Union government, he said additional funds were needed for further development of the state.

Referring to Duraimurugan’s request for an industrial estate, he said a SIPCOT industrial estate in 300 acres was planned at Manimangalam in Katpadi taluk.

Earlier, Chief Minister Stalin inaugurated the Rs 53 crore new bus stand constructed under the Vellore Smart City project.

Tirupattur Collectorate inaugurated

He also inaugurated the Rs 109.7 crore new Collectorate at Tirupattur. Handing over government scheme benefits worth Rs 103.4 crore to 16,000 beneficiaries, he said the DMK government’s schemes were suited and needed for all states.