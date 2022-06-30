BJP sees red in Vellore Corp staff wearing DMK t-shirts during CM’s visit

VELLORE: The BJP government relations wing head VSC Venketesan shot of an Instagram message to Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru over Vellore Corporation staff of Ward 29 sporting red t-shirts over their official kahaki uniforms on the occasion of Chief Minister MK Stalin’s visit to the city on Wednesday. Conservancy staff attached to Ward 29 (Thottapalaya area) were seen wearing bright red t-shirts with black collars (DMK colours) while collecting garbage in the area. The t-shirts also had a picture of Stalin while the legend at the rear of the revealed that the t-shirts were the largesse of Ward 29 party circle secretary S Shanmugam. The issue was flagged to Corporation Commissioner and others who are yet to react.