Admissions to begin for KG classes in TN with fresh guidelines

CHENNAI: With the admissions to kindergarten classes in the government schools to begin shortly, the Tamil Nadu government has given detailed new guidelines for adopting enrollment procedures.

During the last two years, both LKG and UKG classes were not functioning due to the pandemic situation. However, as the normalcy is restored this year, classes will be held at 2,381 government schools.

A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that comprehensive fresh guidelines on the admission procedure that has to be adopted by all the management of government schools while enrolling the children across the State.

"The authorities were planning that initially to appoint one teacher in each school to handle kindergarten classes", he said adding that the appointment procedure would be done by the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB).

The official said that though the recruitment procedure will take some time, a circular has been sent to all the 2,381 government schools to immediately start admission works to enroll the kids for both LKG and UKG classes.

"We have asked the concerned school headmasters to start admitting students for kindergarten with the help of Anganwadi workers", he said.

Pointing out the admission guidelines, the official said the schools were also instructed that it should strictly follow that for LKG kids who had completed three years of age, and for UKG it should be four years plus.

"The details of the children, who were admitted for kindergarten classes, should be uploaded in the Education Management Information System (EMIS), a common online platform connecting schools, teachers, students, and government,” he said.

"If schools do not have classrooms to accommodate children for both LKG and UKG, the management of the institution could use Anganwadi centers attached to the campus,” he said. “Anganwadi workers will also help schools to act as caretakers of the children,” he added.

The official said if schools do not have enough Anganwadi staff, they could approach their respective collector offices to solve the issue immediately. "The children, who were admitted for kindergarten classes, should be given noon meal without fail", he concluded.