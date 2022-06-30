97 deaths in 3 months: Tangedco to ensure safety of workers

CHENNAI: With around 100 fatal electricity-related accidents between January and March, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has issued regional heads to ensure the safety of workers, who are deployed for maintenance works.

According to a circular issued by S Ilamparithy, Cheif Engineer (Planning), as many as 97 fatal accidents occurred across the nine regions between January and March. Also, as many as 61 non-fatal accidents have occurred and 28 incidents related to animals occurred during the period.

The circular directs the regional chief engineers to conduct safety classes every month in section offices. "It should be ensured by the section officers that all the personal protective equipment such as safety shoes, helmets, protective clothes, safety belts and rubber hand gloves are given to the field staff in good condition," the circular stated.

Instruction has been given to replace old parts such as old insulators, discs, corroded or damaged poles, and metal parts for the safety of the staff. "Tree clearances should be carried out without fail. Special line patrol should be conducted and endemic points, arching joints and others to be rectified then and there," the circular said.

As per the data, of the 97 fatal accidents, the Tiruchy region had witnessed 21 fatal accidents while Madurai and Tirunelveli regions accounted for 16 deaths each. Villupuram region witnessed 12 deaths while Vellore and Chennai-South region witnessed 9 and 8 deaths respectively. Erode (6 deaths), Coimbatore (5 deaths) and Chennai-North (4 deaths) also recorded fatal accidents.