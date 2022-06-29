Virologist urges public to be cautious but not panic

CHENNAI: New cases in Maharashtra (Thane and Pune), Kerala (Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta) and Tamil Nadu (Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu) that had initially driven the COVID figures up, is now slowing down and reducing. Hence, there was nothing to be anxious about this fluctuation, as this was normal during the endemic stage in any disease, noted virologist Dr T Jacob John said.

Elaborating on the subject, he said, “I am not belittling the figures or the anxiety in the government but stating that we cannot expect this disease to remain the same. Such changes/fluctuations are normal and there is nothing to be worried about,” he said.

He urged the public to realise the wisdom of using masks and following all anti-COVID protocol.

“The most important step for those who have taken two doses of vaccine is to take the booster shot on time,” added the virologist.

Studies have shown that disease affecting those who took the booster dose was very minimal. “People also should not give up on social distancing and also masking. Even if masks offered

only 50% protection, it’s better than getting infected,” he pointed out.

It’s not just COVID-19, but no disease remains static. “It will fluctuate by going up and coming down depending on various factors,” explained Dr John.