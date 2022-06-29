Victim in oocyte sale attempts suicide

COIMBATORE: A 16-year-old girl, who was forced to sell her oocyte by her family members, attempted suicide by consuming floor cleaner on Tuesday night.

The minor, who was forced to sell eggs using a forged Aadhaar card in various private hospitals, was rescued and sheltered in a government home at RN Pudur.

Police have so far arrested four persons, including the victim’s mother, her live-in partner, an intermediary and a youth who made them fake Aadhaar cards.

The minor was taken to hospitals in Erode, Salem and Krishnagiri besides neighbouring Kerala and Andhra Pradesh to give eggs. Police and medical teams have been holding separate investigations into the sensational racket.

A team from the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services has been conducting inquiries in the hospitals, which extracted oocytes from the girl.

Meanwhile, the girl, who was under depression due to unfortunate developments, had consumed the floor cleaner. Police said the girl sought to go home; however, she was not permitted, as the investigation is yet to get over. Hence, she grew upset and took the extreme step.

She was immediately rushed to Erode Government Hospital, where the girl is under treatment. She is said to be in a stable condition and further inquiry is underway.