Tangedco issues dress code for its employees: Check details

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has asked its employees to wear formal attire while attending office as some of the employees are not adhering to it.

Female employees should wear formal attire like saree or salwar kameez or chudidhar with dupatta while male workers should wear shirts with formal pants or veshti (dhoti) reflecting Tamil culture or any Indian traditional dress, Tangedco said in its order.

Tangedco noted that of late, it is observed that some employees of Tangedco are not following the proper dress code of wearing formal attire while attending office scrupulously.

As per Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Office Manual, the employees are required to wear whatever dress they like, “provided it is in conformity with the ideas of decency prevalent in society”.

The board of Tangedco has amended the manual and asked all the employees of the Tangedco and TANTRANSCO to wear formal attire like saree or salwar kameez or chudidhar with dupatta in the case of female employees and shirts with formal pants or veshti (dhoti) reflecting Tamil culture or any Indian traditional dress, in the case of male employees. Casual attire should be avoided.

The utility also prescribed a dress code for its employees while appearing before a Court or Tribunal or any other judicial forum. “A male officer should wear a short buttoned-up coat with full sleeves worn with trousers and if the officer prefers an open coat, he should invariably put on a tie as well and that the dress should be sober and subdued in colour and design. As for a female officer, she should wear a saree or salwar kameez or chudidhar with dupatta of a sober colour, " it added.