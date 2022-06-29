Resorcio, multilingual edu start-up, to support Tamil medium students

CHENNAI: Resorcio, one of a kind multilingual content-aggregator start-up announced their support to Tamil medium students of Classes 8, 9 and 10, to aid them in overcoming the disruption caused by online classes as they return back to regular schools.

Supporting educational material of the school curriculum will be made available, free of cost to the students on the site. An ed-tech start-up, Resorcio is a unique business model conceptualised as an e-commerce online bazaar to create, buy and sell resources across various subjects in formats like audio, ppts and pdf. The ed-tech startup recently onboarded Kris Gopalakrishnan, co-founder of Infosys, as an anchor investor.

The platform features more than 35,000 unique content under diverse topics in varied formats with over 300 resources specifically in Tamil covering areas such as current affairs, history, art, culture, literature and science to name a few.

In the digital space which has an overwhelming amount of English content, Resorcio features and focuses on regional content along with English like Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Sanskrit and Arabic.