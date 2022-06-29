Notice to govt on plea seeking to quash GO on DSP promotions

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday served notice to the state in a plea seeking to quash the Government Order to promote Deputy Superintendents of Police as found in the seniority list.

The petitioner S Ramakrishnan, DSP Cheranmahadevi Sub Division, Tirunelveli district, expressed his apprehension over non-inclusion of his name in the temporary panel of DSPs (Category-I) fit for promotion to the post of Additional Superintendents of Police for 2021-22 issued by Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, by order dated May 30, 2022.

The government on May 25 asked for the quantum of estimated vacancies to be filled up through promotion from the cadre of DSP to the post of ADSP. Based on consideration, the Additional Chief Secretary passed a GO indicating that as many as 47 persons, whose names found in the seniority list in the post of DSP are fit to be promoted to the post of ADSP.

Further, the petitioner claimed that despite being experienced and senior, names of his juniors were included in the seniority list. Hence, the aggrieved petitioner took it to the attention of the Additional Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police seeking inclusion of his name in the panel. But, there has been no consideration so far. Citing these, the petitioner sought the government to quash the Government Order.

After hearing, Justice MS Ramesh directed the Additional Chief Secretary to consider and respond within four weeks, before disposing of the case.