HC dismisses plea seeking special quota for transgenders

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking a special reservation for the transgender section in the State in education and government jobs.

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice N Mala dismissed the plea by P Sudha, president, of the Indian Transgender Initiative.

The judges decided to reject the plea after R Shunmugasundaram, Advocate General informed the court that the State has already been providing reservations for transgenders in education and government employment.

"In Tamil Nadu, transgenders have been classified as the Most Backward Class and reservation is being provided to them under the MBC category, " the AG submitted.

He further noted that if transgenders are from tribal sections, they are also eligible to avail reservations under the ST quota.

"In case the transgenders want to identify themselves as women, they can also get reservations under 30 per cent special reservation earmarked for women in the State, " the AG added.

The petitioner argued that the Supreme Court had passed directions to recognise transgenders in all fields and the same was not implemented in TN.

"The SC had asked governments to provide ration cards, Aadhaar, driving license, passport and voter ID. The top court also wanted the government to ensure the education and job facilities for transgenders. Therefore, a special reservation is essential for transgender people, " the petitioner pleaded.

Recording the submissions, the bench dismissed the petition observing that the government is providing reservations for trans people.