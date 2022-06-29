Enrolment for TN engg admissions crosses 1L in less than 10 days

CHENNAI: In less than 10 days, enrolment of students seeking engineering seats in Tamil Nadu has crossed the one lakh mark even as three weeks are left for the last date of registration. Numbers are likely to cross 1.5 lakh. Online registrations began on June 20. On the first day, enrolment stood at 18,763.

Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA-2021) incharge and additional director of Higher Education DepartmentDr T Purushothaman on Tuesday told DT Next that on the second day, the numbers had jumped to 35,162. “Similarly, on the third day, enrolment increased to 48,955 till Wednesday 6 pm. On Thursday it was 59,509.”

Stating that on Friday a total of 69,720 students submitted their applications, Purushothaman said the next day saw 77,663 register, which was increased to 82,327 on June 26. “As on June 28 till 6 pm the total number of applications stood at 1,01,916. With last date of registration on July 19, now, we expect the registration to likely cross 1.5 lakh,” he said. He said of the total 59,372 students who have already paid for the registration, 31,319 students uploaded their certificates.

According to him, this year also, TNEA 2022 is an online process that includes registration, payments, choice filling, allotment and confirmation. He said that DOTE has also upgraded its software to handle 7.5% horizontal reservation for government students.

The tentative engineering admissions’ random numbers will be assigned to students on July 22. Certificate verification will also begin on July 20 and would go up till July 31.

On August 8, the rank list will be published, and accordingly, counselling will begin on August 16 and would end on September 18. For two decades till 2018, Anna University has been conducting engineering admissions through single-window counseling.

However, it changed in 2019 after differences propped up between Anna University and the Higher Education Department over the reconstitution of the TNEA committee. Since then, the DOTE has been conducting engineering counseling.