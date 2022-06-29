Educationalists write to Guv for propagating NEP against TN’s wish

CHENNAI: The members of State Platform for Common School System-Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN) have recently written to TN governor RN Ravi alleging that the Governor is propagating National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 without understanding its impact and reason for TN public mandating on State specific education policy instead.

In the letter, SPCSS-TN stated that the Governor is well-informed on the concerns expressed by the State government owing to NEP2020 and constituting a high-level committee to form State education policy.

“Going against the policy position of the TN government, Governor Ravi cannot take the role of a facilitator for implementing a policy of the Union government and Raj Bhavan cannot function as a facilitating centre for implementing policies of the Union government,” added the letter.

Expressing willingness in participating for a discussion to decipher NEP2020 and understanding its implications, SPCSS-TN urged Governor Ravi to not cause hindrance in the stand taken by the Tamil Nadu government.

Speaking to DT Next, general secretary of SPCSS-TN PB Prince Gajendra Babu, said, “At all the recent college convocations participated by governor Ravi, he has been actively speaking about NEP2020 and its implementation. Whereas, convocation is ideally not an event to discuss policies. Additionally, Raj Bhavan time and again has been calling in principals of colleges and Kendriya Vidyalayas to discuss NEP and implementation.”

“This is highly undemocratic and outside the roles and responsibilities of the governor of the State,” added Prince.