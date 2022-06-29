Covid cases in Tamil Nadu increase to 1,827

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's daily Covid cases rose sharply as 1,827 new infections were reported on Wednesday. The daily cases includes passengers from other states and countries, where two positive cases from Qatar, one case each from Germany, Iraq, Tajikistan, UAE and Delhi. The total number of cases stands 34,73,116.

Chennai recorded 771 cases, followed by Chengalpattu 316 cases, Tiruvallur 134 cases. Other districts have less than 100 cases, including Coimbatore 85 cases, Kanniyakumari 65 cases, Kancheepuram 57 cases, and Tiruchy has 47 cases. At least 20 districts reported single digit Covid cases.

After 22,382 samples tested on Tuesday, the test positivity rate (TPR) increased to 6.6 per cent. Of which Chengalpattu had the highest positivity rate with 15.5 per cent, Tirunelveli 9.8 per cent, Nilgiris 9.3 per cent, Kancheepuram 9.2 per cent, and Chennai had 9 per cent TPR.

As many as 764 patients were discharged from various hospitals across the State on Wednesday, taking the tally to 34,25,057 so far. At least 25,912 samples were tested in Tamil Nadu during the last 24 hours.