Chief Minister to inaugurate Tirupattur, Ranipet collectorates

VELLORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate the new collector’s office in Tirupattur district on Wednesday morning, officials said. CM Stalin will drive to Tiruapttur from Ambur and inaugurate the new facility and then head to the ground where he will hand over government largess to various beneficiaries. After completion of this function, he will motor down to Vellore where he will inaugurate the new Vellore bus stand constructed under the Vellore Smart City project and in the evening attend a function in the fort ground where he will hand over government scheme benefits to beneficiaries. He will then leave for Ranipet where he will halt for the night and on Thursday inaugurate the new collector’s office for Ranipet district.