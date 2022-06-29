Cancel UGD works contract, demand Tiruchy councillors

TIRUCHY: Complaints galored against a private firm that was awarded tender for Under Ground Drainage (UGD) system. At the Tiruchy Corporation Council members on Tuesday demanded to cancel the contract, which was offered during the AIADMK period. They claimed that the firm has been intentionally working to mar the reputation of government.

Most of the members raised doubts whether the UGD works are progressing properly. “Since the selection of the firm to take up the UGD works was made by the AIADMK government, they are lethargic now and intentionally work at a snail’s pace to mar the reputation of the DMK government,” claimed Kajamalai Vijay from Ward 60.

He charged that the officials from the firm are not responding to the council members. Similarly, S Sujatha (Ward 31) put forth the complaint that the quality of the UGD works is not appreciable. Answering them Mayor Anbalagan said “We shall call the particular firm officials and would have a joint meeting and ask them whether they can complete the works by December end, otherwise we will think of terminating the contract.”