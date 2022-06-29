Appoint permanent teachers in govt schools, demands DMDK

CHENNAI: DMDK Founder Vijayakant on Wednesday urged the Tamil Nadu government to forgo the scheme of appointing temporary teachers in government teachers and to appoint permanent teachers.

"From 2013, there are more than 60,000 graduates who have cleared Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) and are waiting to be appointed in government schools. Instead of appointing the graduates who are waiting for nine years, the State government trying to appoint temporary teachers is condemnable," said Vijayakant, in a statement.

Recently, the State government announced the scheme of appointing more than 13,000 temporary teachers in government schools across the state. The announcement was vehemently opposed by teachers associations and graduates who have cleared TET and are waiting for government jobs.

Meanwhile, political parties in the state have been urging the State government to withdraw the scheme.

Vijayakant said that DMK, before the election, assured that all those who are waiting to become government teachers will be given jobs but now owing to the rise in admission in government schools they have decided to appoint only temporary teachers which will adversely affect the education of students.

"Appointment of temporary teachers will ruin the education of students of government schools who are mostly from economically backward classes. Also, the appointment of temporary teachers will pave the way for corruption which should not be encouraged," he added.