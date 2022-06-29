2 men arrested under Pocso Act in different cases in Tiruchy and Madurai

MADURAI: Abdul Hakeem (27), a school bus driver was reportedly having an affair with a Class 10 girl from the same school. The girl’s parents, who came to know about this, stopped her from attending the classes. However, Abdul Hakeem had reportedly given her a mobile phone and was making video calls and was also chatting unnecessarily and reportedly lured her with obsence portraits. On learning this, the parents lodged a complaint with the Ponmalai police who registered a case and arrested Abdul Hakeem on Tuesday. Meanwhile, in Dindigul a 23-year-old youth was arrested for sexually abusing a minor girl. The accused has been identified as Venkatesan. Sources said that Venkatesan developed a relationship with the 17-year-old girl of Kudagipatti village of Natham block. He promised to marry her and impregnated her. Based on a complaint, Natham police booked a case against Venkatesan under Sections of Pocso Act and arrested him.