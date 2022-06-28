TamilNadu

Woman petitions Collector to recover money lost to Bitcoin scam

The victim Anuradha from Nagamalai Pudukottai in a petition to Madurai Collector S Aneesh Sekhar on Monday stated that she’s defrauded by another woman Ishwarya through online.
Representative Image
Dt Next Bureau

MADURAI: A victim of Bitcoin scam, has sought the intervention of authorities to help recover her lost money. The victim Anuradha from Nagamalai Pudukottai in a petition to Madurai Collector S Aneesh Sekhar on Monday stated that she’s defrauded by another woman Ishwarya through online. Ishwarya, lured her to invest money in a Bitcoin firm in Chennai promising her of good returns. She invested nearly Rs 2 crore and used to receive money from Irudhayaraj from the company. Further, Anuradha canvassed hard and over the last two years, as many as 484 persons in Madurai invested Rs 7 crore. However, since this April, there was no transactions. The petitioner alone had invested Rs 2,75,18,905.

bitcoin
Online fraud
Bitcoin Scam
Madurai Collector
Nagamalai Pudukottai
Bitcoin firm

