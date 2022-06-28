Tangedco hikes fees for internship: Check details

CHENNAI: Tangedco revised fees for the internship, in-plant training, project works and one-day industrial visit after ten years. Now, an engineering graduate and diploma in engineering student will have to pay a fee of Rs 7,600 for the internship.

“AICTE has come up with the new internship policy that mandates internship as a part of the curriculum for undergraduate and diploma in engineering. It is also an educational and career development opportunity,” Tangedco order said.

The students of the government, government-aided and private engineering colleges and polytechnic colleges have been permitted to do internships paying a fee of Rs 7,600. “In view of the benefits gained by the students in doing in-plant training or project work in Tangedco and as the fees for doing the training or project have not been revised for more than 10 years, it is proposed to enhance the fees along with differentiation between UG and PG students, ” it said.

For the in-plant training of undergraduate and diploma students, the fee has been hiked to Rs 1700 from Rs 500. For the project work, Tangedco would collect a fee of Rs 2,600 from diploma students and Rs 4,250 from UG students while PG students and Ph D Research scholars have to pay Rs 6,000 and Rs 8,500.

The order said that Tangedco and TANTRANSCO employees' children would be exempted from paying the fees for in-plant training and project work. However, it said that for internships, the applicable fees should be collected from all the students without an exemption.

The Tangedco also proposed to collect a nominal fee of Rs 100 per student from the educational institution for a one-day industrial visit to various fields like the thermal plants, sub-station, MRT and special maintenance.