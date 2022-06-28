Senior leaders guide us like party veterans, says Udhayanidhi

TIRUCHY: “I look upon party senior cadre as Periyar, Anna and Kalaignar as they are the guiding force to us youngsters,” said DMK Youth Wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin in Thanjavur on Monday.

Speaking at the function organised for the distribution of ‘porkizhi’ to around 600 senior party cadre, Udhayanidhi said, the ‘porkizhi’ containing Rs 5,000 has been distributed to the senior party cadre across the state. “We have been demanding to enhance the ‘porkizhi’ amount to Rs 10,000 and this would materialise soon,” he added.

He lauded the senior party cadre and said that their guidance is a must for the younger generation. “I look upon you as Periyar, Anna and Kalaignar and we learn proper Dravidian agenda from you,” he said.

Subsequently, he participated in the Bhoomi Pooja for the party office building for Thanjavur North district.

“I don’t believe in these ceremonies, but took part only to make the enemies’ stomach burning,” he said.

Speaking in a ridiculing manner about the gold covered brick handed over to him to be placed for the foundation of the party office, Udhayanidhi said, he has a long association with ‘single brick.’

“The single brick for AIIMS Madurai is still with me and the Prime Minister who came for the campaign, promised to start the works for the AIIMS, but still no work has started so far,” he said.

Later, he distributed welfare assistance to beneficiaries of various schemes in Thanjavur.