Security drill ‘Sagar Kavach’ begins in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: TN police on Tuesday started a 48-hour long security preparedness drill ‘Sagar Kavach’ on the coastal districts of the state. According to a press release, over 100 personnel of various teams participated to ‘intercept’ possible intruders, the press statement said.

The exercise that is done on regular interval to check the preparedness of the security forces and the intelligence agencies against possible terrorist attack along the coast of Tamil Nadu.

During the drill a team called Red Force made of police personnel of different teams would act like ‘terror elements’ and would try to intrude into the state. During the operation members of the Red Force are expected to be apprehended before the stipulated time, the statement said. In Washermenpet, six people disguised as militants were apprehended by the Chennai police on Tuesday.