Pupil dies on first day to school in auto as vehicle skids

MADURAI: In an unfortunate incident a four-and-half year old school boy was killed and four other students injured in an accident, which occurred at Anavaradhanallur near Srivaikuntam in Thoothukudi district on Monday. An auto-rickshaw, in which the ill-fated boy was travelling along with eight other students, skidded off Vasavappapuram-Seydunganallur Road and overturned killing the boy on the spot. It occurred around 9 am. The deceased has been identified as R Selva Naveen, resident of Oothuparai village, Palayamkottai block, Tirunelveli, sources said. Much to the agony of the parents, it was his first day of travel in the auto-rickshaw to a private school in KTC Nagar, Palayamkottai. Thoothukudi SP L Balaji Saravanan said the auto driver A Raju (55) from Seydunganallur, remains absconding. Based on a complaint lodged by Raja, father of the deceased, police have filed a case.