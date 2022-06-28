OPS moves EC against party’s Monday meeting

CHENNAI: Former chief minister and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Monday approached the Election Commission seeking the intervention of the apex body and claimed that a few AIADMK party office-bearers are functioning in violation of the existing bye-laws of the AIADMK party.

In a detailed statement to the Commission, OPS said that the term of party coordinator and the joint coordinator was fixed for five years by the party general council and it was decided to run the party under the current set of bye-laws, but vested interests are trying to destabilise the party through single leadership.

Quoting the recent developments from the Vanagaram meeting to the one that was organised at the party office on Monday as illegal OPS, insisted the commission take appropriate action as per the section 29 A (9) of Representation of People’s Act 1951.

OPS also said in the complaint, “Only the coordinator and joint coordinator together shall have the authority to call for any meeting in the party administration as per the bye-laws.”

“It is submitted that in the meeting held on June 27, which is perse illegal and unlawful, the so-called headquarters office-bearers unilaterally decided that invitation will be extended to the general council members for the meeting to be held on July 11, as the announcement of presidium chairman is illegal and there is no validity for the same,” OPS added.