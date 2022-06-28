HC cancels FIR against Murugan for using mobile in prison

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday quashed an FIR filed against Murugan alias Sriharan, one of the life-term convicts in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination case. The FIR was filed on charges of using a mobile phone inside the central prison in Vellore in October 2019.

Justice N Sathish Kumar passed the orders on disposing of the plea by Murugan. The petitioner wanted to quash the case which is pending before a trial court in Vellore.

Murugan's counsel argued that already the prison authorities had punished his client for the said offence and he should not be punished again for the same violation.

"Our client had already been punished by the authorities by not allowing him to meet his wife and family members. Therefore, it is unnecessary to punish him again through the court proceedings, " the Murugan's counsel argued.

Recording the submissions the judge quashed the FIR filed against Murugan.

It is noted that Nalini Sriharan, another convict in the former PM's assassination case and the wife of Murugan is on parole.