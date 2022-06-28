Got info on commercial tax evasion? Earn your reward

CHENNAI: To encourage people and officials who give information on commercial tax evasion, the Tamil Nadu government had announced rewards for both public and officials for providing information on evasion of commercial taxes. A GO was issued to give effect to the order.

According to the GO, "Informants other than government servants will be eligible for reward up to 10 percent of the amount recovered for giving information leading to recovery of irrecoverable taxes, subject to a ceiling of Rs 1 lakh. The amount of interim reward shall not exceed five percent of the extra tax due or Rs 10,000, whichever is less".

However, in exceptional cases, reward up to Rs 4 lakh may be sanctioned to an individual or group of informants with approval of government on the recommendation of the Commissioner of Commercial Taxes.

In case of government officials, the reward sanctioned will not exceed Rs 1 lakh but in exceptional cases reward up to Rs 4 lakh will be sanctioned based on the recommendation of the Commissioner of Commercial Taxes. However, the reward will not exceed Rs 10 lakh during their entire career.

The State government had allotted Rs 1.66 crore additional funds for the rewards. The announcement to provide rewards for informants was announced by Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy in the State Assembly on April 28, this year.