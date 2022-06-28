EPS faction yet to identify venue for next GC meet

CHENNAI: Confusion is still prevailing at the Edappadi K Palaniswami faction over the identification of the venue to conduct AIADMK general council meeting, which was planned to be held on July 11.

The party's general council, which was held on June 23, had ended without any concrete decision to make the AIADMK work for single leadership.

As the AIADMK "coordinator" O Panneerselvam has decided to take up a legal battle to take control over the party, the Palaniswami faction, packed with senior leaders and former ministers, seems to be determined in conducting the general council meeting to "nullify" the coordinator and deputy coordinator posts and to create party general secretary position for leading the outfit.

The AIADMK party sources from Palaniswami camp said that initially, there was a plan to conduct a general council meeting at an institution near the airport as the previous meeting at Vanagaram has created a nuisance to the public traffic, especially for the officer goers.

"This time, the AIADMK party officers bearers meeting, which was held on Monday, has decided that the meeting should be conducted without any public disturbance," a senior party functionary, who attended the meeting, said seeking anonymity.

He also pointed out that identifying a venue near a private college close to Chennai Airport for conducting a general council meeting was discussed.

"Inspections were also conducted. But as per the rule of the Higher Education Department, there should not be any political gathering within or near the premises of any education institution,” he added.

Stating that the AIADMK leaders were keen on organising the general council meeting at Chennai or its outskirts, "Till now no decision was reached yet on the venue despite inspecting several areas".