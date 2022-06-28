TamilNadu

Don’t close Tasmac shop: Erode residents to Collector

A group of residents from Jayagopal Street in Thirunagar Colony in Erode turned up at Erode Collectorate on Monday with an unusual demand.
Residents on their way to hand over a petition to Erode Collector against closure of Tasmac shop in their locality on Monday
Dt Next Bureau

COIMBATORE: For most used to reading petitions and protests to close down functioning Tasmac shops the act of a group of residents in Erode has come as a cropper.

A group of residents from Jayagopal Street in Thirunagar Colony in Erode turned up at Erode Collectorate on Monday with an unusual demand. They sought the district administration not to shut down a liquor shop in their locality.

In a petition, handed over to Collector H Krishnanunni during the grievance day meet, the residents claimed that they consume liquor in the outlet and had never created any trouble for other residents.

“Most of us are daily wagers and closing this shop may force us to travel several kilometers to the next shop. There is also the possibility of accidents happening. We want this shop to function,” said S Boopathy, one of the petitioners.

These residents have come together; in the wake of some trying to get the liquor shop shut down in the area.

