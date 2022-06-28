CPM condoles demise of actor Poo Ramu

CHENNAI: CPM on Tuesday condoles demise of actor and leader of the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association ‘Poo’ Ramu in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest.

In a statement, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan recalled that comrade V Ramu began his public life when he joined the Student’s Federation of India as a school student and led several protests. He was the state committee member of the TNPWAA.

He took Left party political viewpoints to the public through his street dramas as part of the Chennai Kalai Kuzhu.

“He stood firmly in his love for ordinary people and strong opposition to the social oppression which he learned in the communist movement. His demise was an irreparable loss to the TNWPAA and Communist movement,” he said.

The actor, who began his career with Anbe Sivam, portrayed many memorable roles. He's fondly called 'Poo Ramu' after his performance in the film 'Poo'. He received acclaim for his roles in Peranbu, Pariyerum Perumal, Soorarai Pottru and many more films. Ramu was also a renowned street play artist.