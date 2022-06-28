3 slapped Rs 70,000 fine for taking tourists into forest at night

MADURAI: A Forest Department team on routine patrol found tourists trespassing into the forests in Karumalai after 10 pm on Saturday. Inquiries revealed that they were taken by Sarath (42), Jeeva (24) and Kalaiarasan (30), all local residents on a night safari.

Therefore, the Forest Department booked them under various sections of Wildlife Protection Act 1972 and fined Rs 70,000 for the offence. However, the tourists were let off with a warning.

The Forest Department has already informed the resort and cottage owners to avoid organising night safaris to prevent any man-animal conflicts.

In another wildlife related incident, a tusker broke open a portion of the wall in the kitchen of a house near Masinagudi in The Nilgiris, pulled out a sack of rice with its trunk and devoured it early on Sunday morning. The CCTV image of the incident has gone viral.

Meanwhile, the Forest Department in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in Erode district has commenced the week long pre-monsoon census on Monday.

Under the STR, there are 10 forest ranges of Sathyamangalam, Vilamundi, Bhavanisagar, Hassanure, Thalavadi, Getthavadi, Geermalam, Thalamalai, Kadambur and Thooka Naickken Palayam. The forest officials said groups of foresters started the census. It would be conducted till July 2.

Later, a detailed list of the census report would be sent to the government, said the officials.

Forest Department has informed resort and cottage owners to avoid organising night safaris to prevent any man-animal conflicts