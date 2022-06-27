Wild raiders: Jumbos turn highway robbers for food

A lone elephant singled out the lorry arriving with sugarcane loads and blocked it on the NH. Having had enough of its diet, the elephant calmly retreated into the forests, after which the lorry moved from the spot.

Curiously, the elephants got a taste of sugarcane last year during the harvest season, when a few vehicles laden with cane were halted on this stretch of the NH due to some snag.

Since then, the elephants couldn’t resist their temptation and began to turn up on the NH looking for lorries to arrive with cane. Incidents of their interceptions have increased now, with the start of the migratory season and ongoing sugarcane harvests.

With this problem turning more acute and threatening with the possibility of becoming a major conflict in waiting, the Forest Department is now mulling over setting different time patterns for vehicles carrying sugarcane to go by the NH.

Devendra Kumar Meena, District Forest Officer (DFO), Hassanur Division said, if the lorries laden with sugarcane come in the morning for a week, it should be afternoon next week and evening thereafter.

“Indeed, elephants too are smart and they too might change their timings, if lorries do not come in their expected time for a prolonged period. Our strategy should also be changed then,” he said.

“There are two groups of elephant herds and two single tuskers, all from Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTR), which are habituated to follow vehicles with sugarcane. Their interceptions are more in BTR and rarely do they come to Karapallam forest check post at Hasanur,” said Meena.