Single leadership issue: Leaders hold discussions at EPS' residence

CHENNAI: The tussle of single leadership in the AIADMK is yet to reach a climax as the rift between both the factions of Edappadi Palanisamy and O Panneerselvam keeps increasing day-by-day.
Meanwhile, an announcement has been made that a meeting of AIADMK executives to be held at the party headquarters today. According to a statement issued by the AIADMK, the meeting is to be held at 10 am today, as requested by the executive.
In this context, AIADMK executives are currently holding discussions at Edappadi's House in Greenways Road regarding the issue on single leadership.
The party’s senior executives, including Sengottaiyan , Valarmathi, Thambidurai and RB Udhayakumar participated in the meeting.