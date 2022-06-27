TamilNadu

Single leadership issue: Leaders hold discussions at EPS' residence

Meanwhile, an announcement has been made that a meeting of AIADMK executives to be held at the party headquarters today.
Edappadi Palanisamy and O Panneerselvam
CHENNAI: The tussle of single leadership in the AIADMK is yet to reach a climax as the rift between both the factions of Edappadi Palanisamy and O Panneerselvam keeps increasing day-by-day.

Meanwhile, an announcement has been made that a meeting of AIADMK executives to be held at the party headquarters today. According to a statement issued by the AIADMK, the meeting is to be held at 10 am today, as requested by the executive.

AIADMK executive council meeting violates bye-laws, says OPS

In this context, AIADMK executives are currently holding discussions at Edappadi's House in Greenways Road regarding the issue on single leadership.

The party’s senior executives, including Sengottaiyan , Valarmathi, Thambidurai and RB Udhayakumar participated in the meeting.

