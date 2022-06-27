Single leadership issue: Leaders hold discussions at EPS' residence

CHENNAI: The tussle of single leadership in the AIADMK is yet to reach a climax as the rift between both the factions of Edappadi Palanisamy and O Panneerselvam keeps increasing day-by-day.

Meanwhile, an announcement has been made that a meeting of AIADMK executives to be held at the party headquarters today. According to a statement issued by the AIADMK, the meeting is to be held at 10 am today, as requested by the executive.