Ryots seek CM’s intervention to tide over fertilizer short supply

CHENNAI: Flagging off an acute shortage of fertilizers in the Delta region, PR Pandian, president of Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations, sought Chief Minister MK Stalin’s intervention to ensure availability to all at the earliest. He charged that the fertilizer is being distributed only to the beneficiaries of kuruvai special package.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruvarur on Monday Pandian said, since the officials are keen on distribution of benefits to those beneficiaries of kuruvai special package, the farmers who have already commenced the kuruvai cultivation run short of fertilizers. “There is no stock in the cooperative societies and so the farmers run from pillar to post or forego with the cultivation. The government should come forward to prioritise the distribution of fertilizer to those who are in need,” Pandian said. He urged Chief Minister Stalin to intervene in this issue and help the farming community.

Meanwhile, Pandian stated that the kuruvai crop insurance process has not started this year too. “Since the insurance was not properly made during the previous period, the farmers who lost their crops are still suffering due to the loss,” Pandian said.

Referring to the DMK’s promise of Rs 2,500 per quintal of paddy in their election manifesto, Pandian said, we still believe that the Chief Minister will fulfill the promises.

“We want the government to provide Rs 2,500 per quintal of paddy and Rs 4,000 per tonne of sugarcane which is in their poll promise and the Chief Minister should announce it immediately, added Pandian.