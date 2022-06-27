TamilNadu

Results for Class 11 to be declared today in TN

The results of the Class 11 State Board Examination in Tamil Nadu will be officially declared at 10 am today.
Representative image
Online Desk

CHENNAI: According to the notification issued by the Directorate of Examination, the results for Class 11 will be announced on at 10:00 am.

Students can view the results of the examination at http://www.tnresults.nic.in and will also be sent through SMS to the registered mobile number.

The results for Class 11 were expected in July, however the Education department is releasing the results on 27 June 2022, the official website said.

The results for Class 12 and Class 10 were declared on 20 June 2022.

The overall pass percentage this year for Class 12 was 93.76% and Class 10 was 90.07%.

The results for Class 12 were officially released by Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi at the Anna Centenary Library, Kotturpuram, Chennai.

