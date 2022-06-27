Online rummy impacts: Panel led by Justice Chandru submits report

CHENNAI: A four-member committee led by retired Madras High Court judge K Chandru, that was appointed by Chief Minister MK Stalin, to study the impact of online rummy in the State will submit its report today. The State government had earlier promised to promulgate an ordinance to resolve the issue.

The panel was told to look into the risk of financial loss and suicide caused by online rummy games, examine the vulnerabilities with relevant data and control the impact of their advertisements.

The committee led by justice K Chandru would consist of IIT professor Mr Sankararaman, Sneha founder cum psychologist Dr Lakshmi Vijayakumar and ADGP Vinit Dev Wankhede. The decision to constitute the committee was made at a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister at the Secretariat on June 9.