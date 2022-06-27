On World MSMEs Day, Stalin inaugurates 5 industrial estates across TN

CHENNAI: On the occasion of World MSMEs day, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday inaugurated five industrial estates constructed by MSME department at the cost of Rs 171.24 crore. The new five industrial estates are in Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Salem, Namakkal and Pudukottai.
The five industrial estates combined will provide direct employment to 7,200 persons and indirect employment to 15,000 persons. The five industrial estates together provide 654 industrial plots for MSMEs to set up their manufacturing plants and the land will be provided at subsidised prices.
Apart from that, Stalin also inaugurated a general facility building constructed inside the textiles park in Thandarai village in Chengalpattu district. The building constructed at an area of 5,700 square feet at a cost of Rs 2.22 crore has several facilities including bank, restaurant, medical shop, administrative office and a meeting hall for the benefit of industrialists.
The Chief Minister, on Sunday, in his message for World MSMEs day, recalled the contribution made by MSMEs in the economy of the state and employment.