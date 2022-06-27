‘Liberals’ spreading canards will meet Teesta’s fate: Annamalai

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Sunday warned that few liberals who are spreading falsehoods against the BJP with political agenda in the state would face the same fate of Teesta Setalvad and former DGP RB Sreekumar when the party comes to power in the state.

Gujarat police on Saturday arrested ex-DGP Sreekumar and took into custody social activist Setalvad for allegedly conspiring to falsely implicate innocent persons, a day after the Supreme Court upheld clean chit given by an SIT to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 riots case.

Speaking at a BJP’s rally here, he said that the Supreme Court has given a clean chit to Narendra Modi and termed the case as a foisted one.

“Two people who conspired to foist such a case have been put behind bars yesterday itself. Some people are crying foul over it. Few liberals in Tamil Nadu who propagate falsehoods against BJP will also face the same fate when the BJP comes to power in the state,” he warned.

Earlier, he urged the DMK, which speaks for social justice, to strengthen Prime Minister Modi’s hand in the Presidential election by extending support to BJP candidate Droupadi Murmu.