Conduct classes on rotational basis for students: TNML

CHENNAI: Following the increase in Covid cases, Tamil Nadu Muslim League Founder President VMS Mustafa on Monday urged the State government to conduct classes on rotational basis for school students.

"Single day Covid infection in Tamil Nadu was 1,472 on Sunday in which 624 cases are in Chennai. It is shocking to know that the majority of cases are among the students. Under the circumstances, the schools have just reopened and there are chances for a large number of students to get infected. So regular classes should not be conducted and rather the classes can be conducted on rotational basis to make sure that education of students is not affected," said Mustafa, in a statement.

Following the spike in Covid cases, the State government had commenced various preventive measures such as making masks compulsory and establishing more wards at hospitals. Mustafa said that though the State government had made wearing masks mandatory students are worried as recently a cluster was identified in Thoothukudi government medical college.

"The public are still with a lackluster attitude regarding spread and students are the ones to be affected. If more preventive measures are not taken on time the State will encounter more Covid clusters like the IIT cluster in April, this year," added Mustafa.