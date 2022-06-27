TamilNadu

Chided by dad for over phone time, Class 12 boy kills self

Police said V Ajay Kumar, from Chinna Mallipatti village in Pananthoppu studying in Class 12 in a private CBSE school was using a cell phone, without studying on Saturday night.

Dt Next Bureau

COIMBATORE: A Class 12 student committed suicide in Dharmapuri on Sunday after his father scolded him for spending time on cell phone.

Hence, his father Vadivel had chided him for wasting time in cell phone. On Sunday morning, the family members were shocked to see Ajay hanging in his room.

On receiving information, police sent the body of the deceased for post mortem at Dharmapuri Government Hospital. Further inquiries are on.

