Working to make this govt golden era of Research education: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday said that all efforts are taken to make this government the golden era of Research education.

"The rule of former Chief Minister K Kamaraj is known as the golden era of school education and the rule of another former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi is known as the golden era of higher education. Similarly, we are working to make this government the golden era of research education and institutes like Jamal Mohamed college should stand with the government", said Stalin, at the function of Jamal Mohamed College in Tiruchirappalli, through video conferencing.

Stalin informed the college management and students that as he was ill doctors had advised him to avoid traveling and so he could not come directly. He also said that alumni of Jamal Mohamed college are shining in their profession across the world and said that he was proud and happy to know that the alumni association of the college is functioning in 19 countries.

Stalin also said that Jamal Mohamed college is at 65th rank among the top 100 colleges in the country and wished the college to perform better and improve their rank. "Despite being a minority institute the college continues to provide education for all. State Ministers KN Nehru and MRK Panneerselvam had also graduated from the college", said Stalin. who also added that the college is one of the important identities of Tiruchirappalli.