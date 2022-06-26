TN records 1,472 cases of Covid, TPR at 5.5 percent

CHENNAI: Considering the rise in the cases of Covid in Tamil Nadu, especially Chennai, Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Coimbatore, and Kanyakumari, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said that penalties will be imposed under the Health Act 1939 for not following guidelines on wearing masks, social distancing and other Covid safety measures on Sunday.

The state health department officials say that public negligence is one factor behind the rising cases of Covid in the State. Tamil Nadu recorded 1,472 cases of Covid, including six imported cases from several other States and countries.

Chennai recorded the highest number of 624 Covid cases, while 241 cases of Covid were reported in Chengalpattu.

The numbers crossed 100 in Coimbatore also, that recorded 104 cases on Sunday. DPH officials say that urban areas are seeing a surge in the district. As many as 85 cases were reported in Thiruvallur. Tamil Nadu has recorded a total of 34,68,344 cases of Covid.

The active cases of Covid stood at 7,458, with highest of 3,395 in Chennai. As many as 25,591 samples were tested in the past 24 hours and the overall test positivity rate is 5.5 percent. Chengalpattu has the highest 10.3 percent positivity, while 9.6 percent in Coimbatore and 8.4 percent in Chennai.

About 691 people recovered from infection in the State, taking total recoveries to 34,22,860. No more deaths due to Covid were recorded and toll stays at 38,026.