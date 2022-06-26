TN enforces mask regime again; failure would attract penalty

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has once again made mask mandatory in public places with the spurt of Covid-19 cases in the State.

Districts such as Chennai, Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Kanchipuram, Kanyakumari and Tiruvallur have been witnessing an uptick in the cases owing to Omicron subvariants' spread.

The government has made mask mandatory in public places and has announced that a penalty would be levied on those who fail to wear it.

In Tamil Nadu, on Saturday, as many as 1,382 cases of Covid-19 were reported. The State has reported 34,66,872 cases of Covid-19 so far. As the testing of samples dropped to 24,775, keeping overall test positivity rate was 5.2 percent.