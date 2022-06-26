Kolkatta duo held for stealing Rs 1.1 crore

CHENNAI: Avadi police have arrested two persons from Kolkatta for allegedly siphoning off Rs 1.1 crore via online from the bank accounts of a manufacturing firm in Ambattur Industrial Estate.

D Suresh, manager of the firm, filed a complaint on June 14 that Rs 1.1 crore was transferred to 6 different accounts in 25 minutes.

Avadi police managed to block Rs 30 lakh from being transferred, after which 3 special teams travelled to West Bengal to trace the phishing gang.

Based on the money trail, police zeroed in on ATMs, from where money was withdrawn and tracked the suspects.

Sustained investigations led the police to Shabeer Ali (28) and Krishna Kumar Prasad (31). They seized cash worth Rs 34.4 lakh and arrested the duo on June 24.

The suspects were produced before a court in Kolkatta and then brought to Chennai, where they’ve been remanded in judicial custody.

Further investigations are on to find the other accused.